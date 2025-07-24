Luxury in a bottle: World's top 8 most expensive alcoholic drinks

Jul 24, 2025, 03:55 PM IST
Luxury meets libation! From diamond-encrusted bottles to rare, aged spirits, the world's most expensive alcoholic drinks are truly fit for royalty. Get ready to indulge in the finer things in life!
The Intrepid, a nearly 6-foot-tall 316-foot-tall1-litre bottle of Macallan single-malt Scotch, sold for $1.38 million during a live auction in Edinburgh in 2022. The world’s largest bottle held Scotch from two sister casks that were aged for 32 years at Macallan’s Speyside distillery.
Bearing the name of French King Henri IV, this luxury libation boasts a century of existence and comes in a twenty-four-carat gold and sterling silver bottle that is adorned with over six thousand diamonds.
The Craft Irish Whiskey Co., in partnership with Fabergé, presents The Emerald Isle Collection—the world’s oldest and rarest 30-year-old triple-distilled Irish single malt, showcased in a walnut box with a Fabergé Celtic Egg and a bespoke 1/1 Fabergé watch.
On the 18th of November 1923, a bottle of The Macallan Valerio Adami 60 Year Old broke the auction record for a single bottle of wine or spirit when it sold for $2,714,250 at Sotheby’s London.
Tequila Ley. .925 Pasión Azteca Ultra-Premium Añejo, the world’s most expensive tequila, comes in a platinum bottle adorned with 4,100 white diamonds totalling 328.59 carats.
Billionaire Vodka, the world’s most exclusive vodka, features a diamond-studded bottle and a luxurious wheat-rye blend distilled through ice filtration.
Isabella's Islay, a 30-year-old single malt Scotch, is the world's most expensive whisky, with its value rooted in a decanter adorned with 8,500 diamonds, 300 rubies, and white gold.
By far the most expensive drink in the world, there have only been two known bottles of D’Amalfi Limoncello Supreme in existence. It was commissioned by an anonymous Italian client who purchased a bottle, leaving only one more available for sale.