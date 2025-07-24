Jul 24, 2025, 03:55 PM IST

Luxury in a bottle: World's top 8 most expensive alcoholic drinks

Monica Singh

Luxury meets libation! From diamond-encrusted bottles to rare, aged spirits, the world's most expensive alcoholic drinks are truly fit for royalty. Get ready to indulge in the finer things in life!

The Intrepid, a nearly 6-foot-tall 316-foot-tall1-litre bottle of Macallan single-malt Scotch, sold for $1.38 million during a live auction in Edinburgh in 2022. The world’s largest bottle held Scotch from two sister casks that were aged for 32 years at Macallan’s Speyside distillery.

The Macallan The Intrepid Price: USD 1.38 million

Bearing the name of French King Henri IV, this luxury libation boasts a century of existence and comes in a twenty-four-carat gold and sterling silver bottle that is adorned with over six thousand diamonds.

Henri IV Dudognon Heritage Cognac Grande Price: USD 2 million

The Craft Irish Whiskey Co., in partnership with Fabergé, presents The Emerald Isle Collection—the world’s oldest and rarest 30-year-old triple-distilled Irish single malt, showcased in a walnut box with a Fabergé Celtic Egg and a bespoke 1/1 Fabergé watch.

Craft Irish Whiskey Co.’s The Emerald Isle Collection Price: USD 2 million

On the 18th of November 1923, a bottle of The Macallan Valerio Adami 60 Year Old broke the auction record for a single bottle of wine or spirit when it sold for $2,714,250 at Sotheby’s London.

The Macallan Valerio Adami 1926 60 Year Old Price: USD 2.7 million

Tequila Ley. .925 Pasión Azteca Ultra-Premium Añejo, the world’s most expensive tequila, comes in a platinum bottle adorned with 4,100 white diamonds totalling 328.59 carats.

Tequila Ley .925 Pasión Azteca Price: USD 3.5 million

Billionaire Vodka, the world’s most exclusive vodka, features a diamond-studded bottle and a luxurious wheat-rye blend distilled through ice filtration.

Billionaire Vodka Price: USD 3.7 million

Isabella's Islay, a 30-year-old single malt Scotch, is the world's most expensive whisky, with its value rooted in a decanter adorned with 8,500 diamonds, 300 rubies, and white gold.

Isabella’s Islay Price: USD 6.2 million

By far the most expensive drink in the world, there have only been two known bottles of D’Amalfi Limoncello Supreme in existence. It was commissioned by an anonymous Italian client who purchased a bottle, leaving only one more available for sale.

D’Amalfi Limoncello Supreme Price: USD 44 million

Next: 7 stunning images of Galactic 'Fossil' captured by NASA