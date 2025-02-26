Lord Shiva and Parvati: An epic love story symbol of faith and devotion 

Feb 26, 2025, 03:59 PM IST
In Hinduism, Lord Shiva and goddess Parvati is one of the most-adored couples who are an embodiment of faith, devotion and of course, an unconditional love!
While Lord Shiva is worshipped as the 'great god', goddess Parvati is a symbol of divine feminine energy and love.
As per Hindu mythology, the epic love story of Lord Shiva and goddess Parvati begins with the former's deep meditation in Himalayan peaks. It is when Parvati, the daughter of the Himalayan king, was drawn to the deity's surreal presence.
She embarked on a rigorous 'Saadhna' to win Shiva's heart. The goddess toiled hard to transform herself into a ideal partner for Mahadev.
Mahadev, for a long time, remained unresponsive to test her love and patience. However, Parvati's devotion and love eventually moved the deity and he decided to marry her.
The joyous union of Lord Shiva and Parvati was celebrated with great fervour and grandeur, with all the gods and celestial beings gathering to witness the same.
'Mahashivratri' is celebrated to honour the marriage of Lord Shiva and goddess Parvati. Many people also fast on this day, praying for their partner's health and prosperity.
