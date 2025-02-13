Feb 13, 2025, 08:52 AM IST
Corruption remains a critical challenge affecting billions worldwide. The 2024 CPI report highlights that corruption remains a significant global issue. While 32 countries have made notable strides in reducing corruption since 2012, a staggering 148 countries have either stagnated or experienced worsening corruption levels during the same period.
Here are world's top 9 most corrupt countries in the world according to corruption perceptions index 2024 report.
South Sudan is ranked as the most corrupt country in the world with a score of 8 in the CPI report.
Somalia is ranked one position higher in the CPI report than South Sudan with a score of 9.
Venezuela is at 178 rank with a score of 10 in CPI report.
Syria is ranked 177 with a score of 12 in CPI report.
Yemen is placed at 173 rank with a score of 13 in CPI report.
Libya is also at rank 173 with the score of 13 in CPI report.
Equatorial Guinea also at the same rank as Libya and Yemen with score a of 13.
Nicaragua is at rank 172 in CPI report with a score of 14.
Sudan is at rank 170 with a score of 15 in CPI report.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports