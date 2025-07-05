Labubu vs Lafufu: Here are 8 differences to spot a fake Labubu doll

Jul 5, 2025, 01:32 PM IST
Labubu started its life as a quirky character in Kasing Lung’s picture books. But after Pop Mart teamed up with Lung in 2019, the little monster exploded in popularity—suddenly celebrities were fluffing them up on luxury bags. Think of a tiny, toothy elf becoming your ultimate fashion flex. Here are 8 clear ways to tell a real Pop Mart Labubu apart from a fake “Lafufu”- with solid comparisons and details.
Labubu is one of the characters created by Kasing Lung. It belongs to his imaginative storybook world, 'The Monsters'.
According to the book, Labubu is an elf, a girl distinguished by high-pointed ears, no tail, and a unique face that ranges from innocent to impish.
Labubu is admired for her kind-hearted character. Her slightly eerie, toothy grin and kooky expressions are a hit among children.
As demand surges and supply remains limited, knockoffs have exploded. Known online as 'Lafufu,' these lookalike figures are sold for a fraction of the price on Shein and Alibaba, or even from street vendors in places like Canal Street in New York City.
Tooth count: A real Labubu has exactly nine teeth. Lafufus often have extra or uneven ones.
Original dolls have a peach-pink hue and a matte finish. Fake ones are often shinier or paler.
Real Labubus come in a matte blind boxes with an official QR code, Counterfeits may have glossy boxes or blurred printings.
Authentic dolls features a seal on the right foot that glows under UV light, a security detail that fake ones lack. Also, real one has clean lines and quality fabric. Lafufu accessories can look rushed or poorly stitched.