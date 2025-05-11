May 11, 2025, 06:59 AM IST

Labrador retriever and golden retriever: 8 key differences

Here is a list of eight key differences between the Labrador retriever and golden retriever that you should know.

Golden Retrievers have a long, flowing, golden coat that requires more grooming, while Labradors have a short, water-resistant coat that's easier to maintain.

Coat

Labs typically come in black, yellow, or chocolate, while Goldens are various shades of golden.

Colour

Labradors tend to be more energetic and require more exercise than Goldens, who are generally more laid-back.

Energy Levels

Both breeds are highly trainable, but Labs may be quicker learners but can be more easily distracted, while Goldens tend to stay focused longer, making training potentially easier.

Trainability

Both are friendly and affectionate, but Labs may be slightly more intense or "pushy" in their affection, while Goldens are generally more laid-back and gentle.

Temperament

While they are both medium to large-sized, Labradors can be slightly larger and sturdier than Goldens.

Size

Golden Retrievers require more frequent grooming due to their longer coats, while Labs have lower grooming needs due to their shorter coats.

Grooming

Labs are often chosen for service dog roles and hunting, while Goldens are popular as therapy dogs and family pets.

Purpose

