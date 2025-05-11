May 11, 2025, 06:59 AM IST
Here is a list of eight key differences between the Labrador retriever and golden retriever that you should know.
Golden Retrievers have a long, flowing, golden coat that requires more grooming, while Labradors have a short, water-resistant coat that's easier to maintain.
Labs typically come in black, yellow, or chocolate, while Goldens are various shades of golden.
Labradors tend to be more energetic and require more exercise than Goldens, who are generally more laid-back.
Both breeds are highly trainable, but Labs may be quicker learners but can be more easily distracted, while Goldens tend to stay focused longer, making training potentially easier.
Both are friendly and affectionate, but Labs may be slightly more intense or "pushy" in their affection, while Goldens are generally more laid-back and gentle.
While they are both medium to large-sized, Labradors can be slightly larger and sturdier than Goldens.
Golden Retrievers require more frequent grooming due to their longer coats, while Labs have lower grooming needs due to their shorter coats.
Labs are often chosen for service dog roles and hunting, while Goldens are popular as therapy dogs and family pets.