Jun 1, 2025, 01:04 PM IST

Komodo Dragon vs. Monitor Lizard: Key differences and who would win

Monica Singh

Here is a detailed look at the key differences between the Komodo dragon and other monitor lizards, and who would win in a fight.

Komodo Dragons are the largest living lizard species, while monitor lizards range in size from small to large.

Size

Komodo Dragons have venom in their saliva, which is a feature not found in many other monitor lizard species.

Venom

Komodo Dragons have a bite force of 500-600 PSI, making them one of the most powerful biting reptiles.

Bite Force

Komodo Dragons as apex predators, they primarily hunt large prey such as deer, pigs, and water buffalo.

Diet

Most species have a varied diet, feeding on insects, birds, small mammals, eggs, and carrion. Their hunting methods are diverse, with some species actively pursuing prey, while others scavenge.

Monitor Lizards

Komodo Dragons are found on a few Endemic to Indonesia, they are found exclusively on a few islands, including Komodo, Rinca, Flores, Gili Motang, and Padar.

Habitat

While monitor lizards are found in a wider range of environments, including Africa, Asia, and Australia.

A Komodo Dragon would likely win against most other monitor lizards due to its size, venom, and bite strength. 

Who will between these two?

