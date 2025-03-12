Mar 12, 2025, 11:41 AM IST
King Cobra vs White-Tailed Mongoose: Who’ll win?
King Cobras typically grow to be 12 to 19 feet long and can weigh between 8 to 9 kilograms.
White-tailed mongoose, reaching an average of 103 cm in length and weigh up to 4 to 5 kg.
White-tailed Mongoose has excellent senses, with acute hearing, sharp eyesight, and a keen sense of smell.
King cobras also have a decent sense of smell.
Mongooses are incredibly fast and agile, allowing them to dodge cobra strikes.
King Cobras, while quick, are not as agile as mongooses.
The white-tailed mongoose is renowned for its powerful bite force, which enables it to inflict significant damage on its prey.
King Cobras deliver a potent neurotoxic venom bite that can be lethal, capable of killing 11 humans in a single bite.
While the King Cobra's venom is a dreadful weapon, the mongoose's speed, agility, and venom resistance often give it the upper hand.
