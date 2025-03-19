Mar 19, 2025, 01:36 PM IST
King Cobra vs Viper: Who is more poisonous?
Shivani Tiwari
The King Cobra is the world's longest venomous snake, found in Southeast Asia.
Vipers are a diverse family of snakes found worldwide.
King cobra venom is primarily neurotoxic, meaning it affects the nervous system.
Vipers venom is often hemotoxic, meaning it damages blood cells and tissues.
King cobra venom causes paralysis, respiratory failure, and cardiac arrest.
Vipers venom can lead to internal bleeding, tissue necrosis, and organ damage.
The King Cobra's deadly bite can deliver up to 7ml of venom, potent enough to kill an elephant.
Russell's vipers and similar species inject relatively small amounts of venom, typically 0.5-1ml per bite.
Therefore, the King Cobra boasts an exceptionally large and potent venom yield, making it a deadly snake.
Next:
8 most expensive horses in the world
Click To More..