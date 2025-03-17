Mar 17, 2025, 04:49 PM IST
King Cobra vs Tiger: Who’ll win?
King cobras typically reach 12 to 18 feet, and weigh around 13 pounds on average.
Bengal tigers typically measure 7.2 feet in length and weigh between 350 to 500 pounds on average.
King cobras mainly eat other snakes, including pythons and cobras, birds and lizards.
Tigers prey on water buffalo, deer, wild boars, and elephant calves, with a varied and broad diet.
King cobras hunt day or night, using their keen sense of smell to locate and detect prey.
Tigers hunt using hearing and sight, stalking prey before attacking. They can eat up to 90 pounds at a time.
King cobras deliver potent venom, capable of killing an elephant, releasing 400-500mg of venom per deadly strike.
Tigers have claws up to four inches long and teeth measuring 2.5 to three inches in length.
In a unique battle between a King Cobra and a Tiger, the tiger would likely win due to its size, strength, and fighting style, though a cobra's venom could pose a challenge.
