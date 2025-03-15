King Cobra vs Spitting Cobra: Which is more venomous?
Muskaan Gupta
Although both the King Cobra and the Spitting Cobra are extremely venomous, the strength and impact of their venoms vary. The question of which of these two is more dangerous is examined in this comparison.
Venom Quantity
While Spitting Cobras release less but still dangerous venom, King Cobras inject large amounts of venom per bite, making them more deadly.
Mode of Attack
While Spitting Cobras can spray venom from a distance, aiming for the eyes, King Cobras strike and inject venom directly.
Venom Potency
While the venom of the Spitting Cobra severely damages tissue, the venom of the King Cobra contains neurotoxins that target the nervous system.
Lethality
While spitting cobra venom is painful but less likely to be fatal, a king cobra bite can kill an elephant.
Symptoms of Envenomation
If left untreated, spitting cobra venom results in blindness and necrosis, while king cobra venom causes paralysis and respiratory failure.
Defensive Behaviour
Overall Danger Level
King Cobras are thought to be more deadly because of their venom yield, but Spitting Cobras are dangerous because they can spray venom.