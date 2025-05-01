May 1, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
King Cobra vs Rock Python: Who would win a fight?
Shivani Tiwari
King Cobra is 10- 13 feet long, but can grow to over 18 feet. They are capable of reaching speeds of 12 mph.
The Rock Python is large, reaching lengths of up to 20 feet and weights of 100 kg.
King Cobra is a highly toxic neurotoxin, capable of quickly paralysing and killing prey.
The Rock Python is a non-venomous giant.
King cobras are known for intelligence and cunning hunting strategies, using a 'strike and follow' approach to catch prey.
Rock pythons use constriction to suffocate prey, including large animals like antelopes and crocodiles, for defence and hunting.
The King Cobra's venom would likely be the determining factor. The cobra's quick strikes and venom could challenge the python.
A python's size and strength could overwhelm a king cobra if the cobra fails to land a decisive strike, making size a crucial factor.
In conclusion, while both are dangerous snakes, the King Cobra's venom and tactics give it an edge over a Rock Python in a potential encounter.
