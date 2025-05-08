May 8, 2025, 12:43 PM IST
King Cobra vs Queen Snake: Know key differences, who would win a fight?
Shivani Tiwari
King Cobras can reach lengths of up to 18 feet and weigh up to 12.7 kg.
Queen snakes are slender, typically growing 15-24 inches long, and are relatively lightweight.
King Cobra venom is highly neurotoxic, capable of paralysing and causing respiratory failure due to its potent and voluminous bite.
Queen snakes have relatively mild venom, used mainly for subduing prey and defence, not typically life-threatening.
King Cobras are snake-eaters, preying on various species, including venomous ones, showcasing their apex predator status.
Queen Snakes primarily feed on aquatic prey like fish, frogs, and crayfish.
King Cobras are aggressive and skilled snake hunters, using size and speed to overpower prey.
Queen Snakes avoid confrontations and are not typically known for aggressive fighting behaviour.
In a hypothetical encounter, a King Cobra's size, strength, and potent venom would likely give it the upper hand against a Queen Snake.
Next:
Operation Sindoor: 5 iconic dialogues from Bollywood patriotic films
Click To More..