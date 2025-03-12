King Cobra vs Python: Who'll win

Mar 12, 2025, 09:13 PM IST
The king cobra has potent neurotoxic venom, which can paralyse and kill prey quickly, while a python relies on its immense strength to constrict and suffocate its target.
The king cobra is faster and more agile, making it capable of striking multiple times before the python can react effectively.
The python has thick, muscular coils that can withstand some bites, but repeated venomous strikes can weaken and eventually kill it.
The king cobra is an active predator that relies on its venom, whereas the python ambushes prey and uses constriction to subdue it.
Pythons are often larger and heavier, making them capable of overpowering smaller cobras if they get a hold of them before being bitten.
If the king cobra lands a successful bite, its venom will shut down the python’s nervous system, leading to paralysis and death.
In most encounters, the king cobra has the upper hand due to its lethal venom, though a large python could win if it constricts the cobra before being bitten.