King Cobra vs Python: Which snake is longer?

Apr 2, 2025, 10:40 AM IST
Here is a detailed comparison between King Cobra and Python on which snake is longer.
Known as the longest venomous snake, reaching up to 18 feet (5.5 meters) in length.
They are found in India and throughout Southeast Asia.
King cobras are known to eat other snakes, including pythons.
The longest snake species, with some individuals reaching over 30 feet (9 meters).
They are found in Southeast Asia.
Burmese pythons can grow up to 23 feet in length.
Indian pythons can grow up to 21 feet.
According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the longest python on record is a reticulated python that stretched a massive 25.2 feet in length. By comparison, the biggest known cobra was 19.2 feet long.