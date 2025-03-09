King Cobra vs Peacock: Who'll win?

Mar 9, 2025, 05:31 PM IST
While they majestic peacock may not look so strong, they possess the ability and strength to fight snakes, even if it's the deadly King Cobra.
Native to South Asia, peacocks are often found in forest areas. Their stunning appearance makes them a sight to behold.
Weighing 8-13 pounds, they have strong beaks and talons for defense against predators.
It's quite interesting to think if peacocks ever indulge in a fight with Cobras, who will win?
An interesting fact about Cobras is that despite their image as a deadly creature, they are quite shy and only attack humans when they feel threatened.
The key strength of the King Cobra is its venomous bite.
If the King Cobra gets into a fight with a peacock, the latter will likely win.
A peacock will try to avoid the venomous bite of the King Cobra, Instead, it will attack the snake, gobbling it down.
