King Cobra vs Panther: Who will win?

Mar 14, 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Let's suppose the King Cobra, one of the deadliest animals on the planet, is up against a panther. Who will win?
In a hypothetical confrontation, a panther will likely win, given its massive size, strength and hunting prowess.
Panthers are larger and more powerful than King Cobras, allowing them to overpower the snake.
Panthers are excellent predators and possess a range of hunting skills. They can ambush their preys and overpower them with their powerful claws and bites.
While King Cobras possess deadly venom, they often use it to bite their preys and not necessarily to defend themselves against a rival.
Panthers have thick hides and powerful jaws, making them resistant to the venom of King Cobras.
