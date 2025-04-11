Apr 11, 2025, 01:37 PM IST
King Cobra vs Mongoose vs Rattlesnake: Who’ll win in a three-way fight?
Shivani Tiwari
The average length of the King Cobra is 10-13 feet, with a maximum recorded length of up to 18.5 feet.
The average length of a Mongoose is 9 to 25 inches.
The average length of a Rattlesnake is 3-6 feet, with some snakes exceeding 7 feet.
The king Cobra is the longest venomous snake in the world.
Mongooses are small, quick, and agile mammals renowned for their fearlessness and ability to hunt and kill venomous snakes.
Rattlesnakes are one of the dangerous snakes, possessing hemotoxic venom.
Mongooses have a degree of resistance to snake venom due to specialized acetylcholine receptors, making them less prone to the toxins.
Both snakes are ambush predators with a fast striking ability, delivering their venom quickly.
In a three-way fight, the mongoose would likely win by attacking the rattlesnake first, followed by the king cobra, targeting their slow movements and weak spots.
