King Cobra vs Komodo Dragon: Who'll win?

Mar 10, 2025, 09:44 PM IST
Size & Strength: Komodo dragons are larger and stronger, weighing up to 300 pounds, while king cobras weigh around 20 pounds.
Venom: King cobras have potent neurotoxic venom, which can kill large prey quickly.
Speed: Komodo dragons can run up to 20 km/h, while king cobras can strike quickly but aren't fast movers.
Defensive Tactics: The king cobra could strike repeatedly, while the Komodo dragon relies on its tough skin and size.
Habitat Advantage: In a natural setting, the Komodo dragon might have the terrain advantage.
Likely Winner: The Komodo dragon's size, strength, and resilience give it an edge over the king cobra.
Likely Winner: The Komodo dragon's size, strength, and resilience give it an edge over the king cobra.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports