May 29, 2025, 07:37 AM IST
King Cobra vs King Cobra: Battle between deadliest snakes, who’ll win
Shivani Tiwari
King Cobras wrestle in ritualistic fights for dominance, usually over mating rights, not to kill each other, but to assert superiority.
These battles are more like wrestling matches. The two males will entwine their bodies, attempting to push and pin each other down.
They use their strong, muscular bodies to try and subdue their opponent.
King Cobras raise their bodies and spread their hoods to appear larger, intimidating rivals .
King Cobras avoid venomous bites during their fights, as it would likely kill both, and instead use non-venomous bites.
King Cobra dominance fights can be lengthy, testing the endurance and physical prowess of both individuals.
The primary goal is to pin the opponent's head to the ground and hold it, declaring victory through physical dominance.
The victor claims mating rights, achieving dominance without usually needing a fatal outcome.
Male King Cobras fight for mating rights to pass on their genes, fueling intense yet mostly non-lethal dominance battles.
