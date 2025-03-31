Mar 31, 2025, 11:19 AM IST
King Cobra vs Indian Cobra: Whose venom is more potent?
Shivani Tiwari
The King Cobra is the longest venomous snake in the world, reaching lengths of up to 18 feet.
Indian cobras typically reach lengths of 1 to 1.5 meters (3.3 to 4.9 feet).
The King Cobra’s venom is a complex mixture of neurotoxins, proteins, and enzymes, with the primary component being neurotoxin.
The venom of the Indian Cobra is also predominantly neurotoxic.
This neurotoxin blocks the transmission of nerve signals to muscles, leading to paralysis.
The King Cobra’s venom can incapacitate its prey quickly, making it an efficient hunter.
A King Cobra bite injects between 400 and 600 mg of venom into the prey.
An Indian Cobra delivers 170-250mg of venom per bite
While both the King Cobra and the Indian Cobra are dangerous, the Indian Cobra is considered deadly due to its more potent venom.
Next:
8 heaviest creatures in the world
Click To More..