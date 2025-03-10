Mar 10, 2025, 11:16 AM IST
King Cobra vs Indian Cobra: Who’ll win?
Shivani Tiwari
The King Cobra is the largest venomous snake in the world, with lengths reaching more than 19 feet.
The Indian Cobra can reach up to 7 feet in length and typically weighs between 2.5 to 6 pounds.
The Indian Cobra's venom is considered more venomous. It injects 170-250 mg of venom per bite, which can kill about 10 people in one strike.
King Cobra delivers 1,000 mg of venom in a single bite. Despite this, it is less potent than the Indian cobra.
king cobra has larger fangs, measuring 0.5 inches in length. This allows the king cobra to inject more venom with a single bite.
Indian cobra’s fangs measure up to 0.3 inches.
Considering the King Cobra's size, strength, and predatory nature towards other snakes, it would likely have the upper hand in a confrontation.
While the Indian Cobra's venom is potent, the King Cobra's size and venom volume would likely outweigh that.
It is important to remember that these are venomous, and any interaction with them should be avoided.
