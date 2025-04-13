King Cobra vs Indian Cobra: Which snake is more intelligent?

Apr 13, 2025, 01:50 PM IST
Scientists consider the king cobra one of the most intelligent snakes, known for exhibiting complex behaviours.
While king cobras are known for their size and venom, Indian cobras are actually more lethal to humans due to their habitat and behaviour.
The king cobra, a highly venomous snake, inhabits forests across a vast range from India to Southeast Asia, the Philippines, and Indonesia.
The king cobra typically grows 10-12 feet (3-3.6 meters) long, but some exceptional individuals can reach lengths over 18 feet (5.5 meters), making it the longest venomous snake globally.
The king cobra is an active hunter that primarily preys on other snakes, searching for food in forests, fields, and villages. It's most active during the day but can be seen at night.
Indian Cobra is smaller, usually growing to 6-7 feet, and is responsible for many snakebite fatalities.
The Indian cobra inhabits diverse environments, including savannas, grasslands, mangroves, rainforests, and scrublands, as well as populated areas like villages and cities.