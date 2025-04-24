Apr 24, 2025, 01:49 PM IST
King Cobra vs Indian Cobra vs Common Cobra: Know key differences
Shivani Tiwari
King Cobras are found across a wider range, including the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and parts of southern China.
Indian Cobras are primarily found on the Indian subcontinent.
The common cobra is primarily found in the Indian subcontinent, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal.
The King Cobra is the world's longest venomous snake, reaching impressive lengths of 10-19 feet and weighing 4.5-6.8 kg.
The Indian Cobra is significantly smaller, typically ranging from 4-7 feet in length and weighing 1.1- 2.7 kg.
The Common Cobra generally measures between 3 to 6 feet long, with some individuals reaching up to 7 feet.
These species possess a hood, a flattened area of the neck formed by elongated ribs.
The King Cobra has longer fangs and tends to bite and hold onto its prey to deliver a larger dose of venom.
The Indian Cobra has shorter fangs and often employs a quicker strike and may chew slightly to envenomate.
The Common Cobras generally strike and chew to inject venom, rather than a quick strike and release like vipers.
