King Cobra vs Indian Cobra: Know key differences, who would win a fight
Shivani Tiwari
King cobras are the largest venomous snakes in the world, typically reaching lengths between 3 to 5.5 meters and weighing between 5 to 9 kg.
Indian cobras usually measure between 4 and 7 feet and typically weigh between 1.1 to 2.7 kilograms.
The King Cobra delivers a larger volume of neurotoxic venom in a single bite (up to 400-500 mg), enough to kill an elephant.
However, the venom of the Indian Cobra is generally more potent; a smaller amount of venom can have a more rapid and lethal effect.
King Cobra is considered less aggressive towards humans unless provoked. It tends to avoid confrontation and prefers to retreat.
The Indian Cobra is often viewed as more defensive and excitable, especially when encountered at close range.
The King Cobra predominantly feeds on other snakes, including venomous species like kraits, rat snakes, and even other cobras.
The Indian Cobra has a more varied diet consisting of rodents, frogs, lizards, birds, and occasionally other snakes, especially when young.
In a hypothetical fight, the King Cobra's larger size, longer fangs, and potent venom would likely give it the upper hand against the Indian Cobra.
