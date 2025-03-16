King Cobra vs Eagle: Who'll win?

Mar 16, 2025, 09:57 AM IST
King Cobras have deadly venom that can kill within minutes, while Eagles have sharp talons that can tear flesh and crush bone.
Eagles are incredibly fast, reaching speeds of up to 240 mph during dives, while King Cobras are relatively slow, moving at about 1.5 mph.
King Cobras are ambush predators, using stealth and camouflage to catch prey, while Eagles are aerial hunters, using their sharp eyesight to spot and swoop down on prey.
King Cobras have a hood that they flare out when threatened, while Eagles have sharp talons and strong wings to defend themselves.
King Cobras have powerful muscles that allow them to constrict and kill large prey, while Eagles have strong wings and talons that enable them to lift and carry heavy loads.
King Cobras are experts at hiding and ambushing prey, while Eagles have exceptional eyesight that allows them to spot prey from great distances.
King Cobras can go weeks or even months without eating, while Eagles need to hunt regularly to sustain themselves.
