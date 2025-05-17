May 17, 2025, 07:05 AM IST
King Cobra vs Domestic Cats: Who'll win?
Shivani Tiwari
King Cobras can grow up to 18 feet long and are among the fastest snakes, reaching speeds of 12 mph.
Domestic cats are relatively short, with an average length of 28 inches, but are known for their agility.
The king cobra's potent venom is a significant advantage, allowing it to immobilise or kill its prey efficiently.
Cats' resilience to snake venom is due to differences in blood clotting and behaviour, helping them survive snakebites.
King Cobras can strike at 12 mph (19 kph).
Domestic cats react in 20-70 milliseconds, making them faster than snakes in responding to threats.
King cobras lack night vision and rely on heat-sensing pits to navigate in the dark.
Domestic cats have superior night vision due to the tapetum lucidum, a reflective layer that enhances low-light visibility.
A domestic cat would likely win against a king cobra due to its speed, agility, and quick reflexes.
