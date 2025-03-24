Mar 24, 2025, 04:21 PM IST
King Cobra vs Crocodile: Who’ll win?
Shivani Tiwari
King cobras, the world's largest venomous snake, can grow up to 18.5 feet long and weigh around 9 kilograms.
Crocodiles, can grow up to 6.2 to 23 feet long and weigh over 1,000 kilograms.
The King Cobra's primary weapon is its venom, which is highly potent.
Crocodiles, powerful jaws can exert immense pressure, capable of crushing bones.
For the venom to be effective, the king cobra must deliver a successful bite.
Crocodiles have thick skin that provides excellent protection against bites and attacks.
King cobras are predators, but they tend to actively hunt.
Crocodiles are ambush predators, relying on surprise attacks.
The King Cobra is a dangerous predator, but it is unlikely to win against a crocodile.
