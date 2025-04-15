Apr 15, 2025, 03:45 PM IST
King Cobra vs Common Cobra: Know key differences and who would win a fight
The King Cobra, the world's longest venomous snake, reaches an average length of 13 to 18 feet, and its weight is around 6 to 10kg.
Common Cobra typically range from 3 to 6 feet in length, with some individuals reaching up to 7 feet.
King Cobras are snake-eaters and have a natural predatory behavior towards other snakes, including cobras.
Common Cobra, on the other hand, has a more generalized diet. They mostly consume rodents, frogs, and lizards.
A King Cobra can deliver a substantial amount of venom, potentially up to 7 ml, which is enough to kill an elephant.
The common cobra's higher toxicity venom makes it a significant threat of snakebite fatalities in its range due to its frequent encounters with humans.
King Cobras are generally considered to be less aggressive towards humans unless provoked or threatened, especially when guarding their nests.
Common Cobras, are often more defensive, when threatened. They will quickly upright their posture, spread their broad hood, and hiss loudly.
The King Cobra would likely win against a Common Cobra due to its greater bite force, larger venom yield, and predatory instincts towards other snakes.
