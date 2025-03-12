King Cobra vs Black Mamba: Who'll win?

Mar 12, 2025, 09:29 PM IST
From a battle standpoint, King Cobra is much different from black Mamba in terms of size, speed and venom potency.
While the King Cobra weighs between 10-15 pounds, a black Mamba is between 3.5-4.5 pounds.
A black Mamba can run much faster than the King Cobra; with the former being capable to move between the speed of 7-12 mph and the latter 5 mph.
In terms of potency, a black mamba has far superior venom.
When the two snakes confront each other, black mambas will wide open their mouths. King Cobras, on the other hand, will lift their upper body off the ground, displaying their bigger size to scare off their rivals.
If the King Cobra and a black mamba ever get into a fight, changes are a bit higher that the former will win, as experts suggest.
Due to its superior size and specialisation, the King Cobra will likely deliver a powerful bite to Mamba's head, injecting a massive amount of venom into its body.
