King Cobra vs Black Mamba vs Anaconda vs Python: Whose grip is strongest?

The king cobra uses its muscular body to constrict prey but mainly relies on its venom. Its grip is firm but not the strongest among these snakes.
The black mamba is not a constrictor; it subdues prey with its highly potent venom. Its bite is fast and deadly, but its physical grip is weak compared to others.
The anaconda has one of the strongest grips, using immense muscular force to squeeze prey. It can apply thousands of pounds of pressure, cutting off circulation and causing suffocation.
Pythons are powerful constrictors, using their coiled bodies to squeeze prey tightly. They do not crush bones but apply gradual pressure to stop blood flow.
The anaconda has the strongest grip among these snakes due to its immense size and powerful muscles, making it the ultimate constrictor.