Mar 27, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
King Cobra vs Anaconda: Who’ll win?
Shivani Tiwari
The King Cobra is the world's longest venomous snake, known for its potent neurotoxic venom.
Anaconda is the world's largest snake; especially the green anaconda is known for its sheer size and power.
King cobras, the world's longest venomous snakes, typically measure 10 to 18 feet in length and weigh between 5 to 9 kilograms.
The green anaconda, considered the heaviest snake in the world, can grow up to 30 feet long and weigh over 250 kilograms.
King Cobras are faster and more agile on land.
Anacondas are primarily aquatic, inhabiting swamps and rivers.
King Cobras rely on their potent venom, and their bite can be deadly.
Anacondas rely on constricting and can quickly incapacitate their opponent.
However, the sheer size and power of the anaconda would likely give it the advantage to win the fight.
