Apr 9, 2025, 12:46 PM IST
King Cobra vs Alligator: Who'll win in a fight inside a river?
Shivani Tiwari
Alligators typically reach lengths of 10 to 15 feet and can weigh between 136 to 454 kilograms.
King Cobras, the world's longest venomous snakes, average 10 to 18 feet in length and weigh around 8 to 9 kg.
Alligators can run 30 mph over very short distances and between 9 mph and 11 mph regularly.
The average cobra can travel at a speed of approximately 12 miles per hour.
Alligators have 80 powerful teeth, making it nearly impossible for their prey to escape.
King cobras fight by rearing up and striking with deadly venom, powerful enough to kill 11 humans or an elephant quickly.
Alligators ambush predators at the water's edge, striking when prey approach for a drink, then dragging them underwater.
King Cobras are also ambush predators, they are known for their agility and speed, allowing them to strike quickly.
The alligator would likely win against a king cobra due to its size, strength, and powerful jaws.
