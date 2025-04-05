King Cobra venom vs Saw Scaled Viper venom: Which is deadlier?

Apr 5, 2025, 06:51 PM IST
King Cobra, one of the deadliest creatures on the planet, is known for its enormous size and potent neurotoxic venom.
The venom of King Cobra can cause respiratory failure, paralysis and eventually death!
While King Cobra's venom is deadly, the saw-scaled viper's venom is more likely to cause death, given the higher number of bites and venom yield.
Found in the Middle East and Central Asia, the saw-scaled vipers are small but deadly creatures.
The venom of a saw-scaled viper is highly toxic and can cause symptoms- including pain, swelling, bleeding, and potentially death.
Notably, the saw-scaled vipers are responsible for higher number of snakebite deaths annually.
If you see a saw-scaled viper around you (god forbids), then run away!
