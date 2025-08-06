Janmashtami 2025: 8 sacred lord Krishna temples to visit across India

Aug 6, 2025, 06:34 PM IST
Celebrate Janmashtami 2025 by visiting the most divine temples of Lord Krishna across India. Here are the top places known for their devotion, tradition, and grandeur.
The exact birthplace of Lord Krishna. Experience powerful midnight abhishekam, vibrant decorations, and chanting on Janmashtami night.
Join the crowd of the childhood home of Krishna for soulful bhajans, dancing, and deep spiritual energy during the celebrations.
Visit Krishna's ancient kingdom and a Char Dham site. The temple buzzes with lights, rituals, and divine chants on Janmashtami.
From Mumbai to Vrindavan to Bangalore, ISKCON temples host massive Janmashtami events with music, drama, and non-stop kirtans.
Known as the Dwaraka of the South, the temple’s classical celebrations attract Krishna devotees from all over South India.
Founded by Saint Madhvacharya, the temple offers processions, prayers, and traditional performances in Krishna's honor.
A stunning marble temple with night-time light shows and colorful decorations.
With idols brought from Vrindavan, this temple celebrates Janmashtami with heritage-rich rituals and grand decor.