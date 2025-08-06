Aug 6, 2025, 06:34 PM IST

Janmashtami 2025: 8 sacred lord Krishna temples to visit across India

Muskan Verma

Celebrate Janmashtami 2025 by visiting the most divine temples of Lord Krishna across India. Here are the top places known for their devotion, tradition, and grandeur.

The exact birthplace of Lord Krishna. Experience powerful midnight abhishekam, vibrant decorations, and chanting on Janmashtami night.

Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, Mathura (U.P.)

Join the crowd of the childhood home of Krishna for soulful bhajans, dancing, and deep spiritual energy during the celebrations.

Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan (U.P.)

Visit Krishna's ancient kingdom and a Char Dham site. The temple buzzes with lights, rituals, and divine chants on Janmashtami.

Dwarkadhish Temple, Dwarka (Gujarat)

From Mumbai to Vrindavan to Bangalore, ISKCON temples host massive Janmashtami events with music, drama, and non-stop kirtans.

ISKCON temples across India

Known as the Dwaraka of the South, the temple’s classical celebrations attract Krishna devotees from all over South India.

Guruvayur Temple, Kerala

Founded by Saint Madhvacharya, the temple offers processions, prayers, and traditional performances in Krishna's honor.

Udupi Krishna Matha, Karnataka

A stunning marble temple with night-time light shows and colorful decorations.

Prem Mandir, Vrindavan (U.P.)

With idols brought from Vrindavan, this temple celebrates Janmashtami with heritage-rich rituals and grand decor.

Govind Dev Ji Temple, Jaipur (Rajasthan)

Next: 7 unseen images of star clusters shared by NASA