Is it necessary to service AC every year?

Air conditioning is a central part of modern living, providing comfort in homes, offices, and other spaces, especially during hot summer months.
An AC is an investment that ensures cool, controlled indoor temperatures, and like all other machinery, air conditioners require proper maintenance and care to function efficiently.
One of the common questions among homeowners and businesses is whether it’s necessary to service their air conditioner every year.
The answer is yes, here's a breakdown of why regular AC servicing is important.
Prevents Expensive Repairs: Regular servicing can identify potential problems early, allowing a technician to make small repairs and ensure everything works smoothly. This proactive approach ultimately saves you money in the long run.
Increases Lifespan of the AC: An air conditioner is an investment, and no one wants to replace it prematurely. Regular servicing can help address small issues before they cause permanent damage.
Improves Air Quality: Regular servicing includes cleaning and changing the filters, which helps in maintaining clean and healthy air quality.
Enhances Comfort and Performance: During a routine service, the technician will ensure that the AC is performing optimally, this helps you enjoy a consistently cool and comfortable environment.
Prevents Breakdown During Peak Usage: Regular servicing prevents unexpected breakdowns, which can save you from the discomfort of dealing with a malfunctioning system in the middle of a heatwave.