International Women's Day 2025: 10 richest women in India
Pravrajya Suruchi
Savitri Jindal: With a net worth of USD 34.3 billion (Rs 3,430 crore), Savitri Jindal is India's richest woman in 2025, leading the OP Jindal Group after her husband's death in 2005.
Rekha Jhunjhunwala: Inherited her late husband Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s stock holdings, making her one of India’s wealthiest women with a net worth of Rs 800 crore.
Renuka Jagtiani: CEO and chairwoman of UAE-based Landmark Group, with a net worth of Rs 560 crore, expanding the company’s retail and hospitality business globally.
Vinod Rai Gupta: Along with her son Anil Rai Gupta, owns Havells India, boasting a Rs 470 crore net worth and a strong presence in the electrical equipment market.
Smita Crishna-Godrej: Holds 20% ownership of the Godrej Group, contributing to her Rs 350 crore net worth through the company’s consumer goods and real estate ventures.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw: Founded Biocon in 1978, now a global leader in pharmaceuticals, especially in insulin and biosimilars, with a net worth of Rs 340 crore.
Radha Vembu: Co-founder of Zoho Corporation, managing Zoho Workplace and overseeing over 45 products, with a net worth of ₹320 crore.
Anu Aga: Took over Thermax after her husband’s death in 1996, growing the engineering company while maintaining a net worth of Rs 310 crore.
Leena Tewari: Chairman of USV, a biotech and pharmaceutical firm focused on cardiovascular and diabetes treatments, with a net worth of ₹310 crore.
Falguni Nayar: Former investment banker turned businesswoman, with a ₹290 crore net worth, largely boosted by Nykaa’s 2021 IPO success.
