International Tea Day 2025: 7 unique tea styles to savour around the world
Muskaan Gupta
Tea has multiple flavours and customs, making it more than just a beverage. Take a world tour in your teacup to celebrate International Tea Day in 2025. These 7 unique tea varieties are enjoyed all over the world.
A potent mixture of cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, and black tea that is simmered. Fragrant, creamy, and ideal for a tasty energy boost.
Masala Chai – India
Rich, earthy, and full of antioxidants and calming L-theanine, this powdered green tea is whisked with hot water.
Matcha – Japan
A delightful blend of sugar, fresh mint leaves, and green tea that is typically poured from a height to add flavour and froth. served in glasses, hot.
Mint Tea – Morocco
This tea, also called po cha, is prepared with salt, yak butter, and black tea. energising, warming, and perfect for high elevations.
Butter Tea – Tibet
Condensed milk and sweetened black tea are combined and served over ice. It is a dessert-like treat because of its rich orange colour and creamy texture.
Thai Iced Tea – Thailand
This herbal tea, made from dried yerba mate leaves, is sipped through a metal straw from a gourd and provides a burst of caffeine.
Yerba Mate – South America
This tea is served strong and diluted with hot water after being brewed with a samovar. frequently served with lemon or jam for a more conventional touch.