May 21, 2025, 02:11 PM IST

International Tea Day 2025: 7 unique tea styles to savour around the world

Muskaan Gupta

Tea has multiple flavours and customs, making it more than just a beverage. Take a world tour in your teacup to celebrate International Tea Day in 2025. These 7 unique tea varieties are enjoyed all over the world.

A potent mixture of cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, and black tea that is simmered. Fragrant, creamy, and ideal for a tasty energy boost.

Masala Chai – India

Rich, earthy, and full of antioxidants and calming L-theanine, this powdered green tea is whisked with hot water.

Matcha – Japan

A delightful blend of sugar, fresh mint leaves, and green tea that is typically poured from a height to add flavour and froth. served in glasses, hot.

Mint Tea – Morocco

This tea, also called po cha, is prepared with salt, yak butter, and black tea. energising, warming, and perfect for high elevations.

Butter Tea – Tibet

Condensed milk and sweetened black tea are combined and served over ice. It is a dessert-like treat because of its rich orange colour and creamy texture.

Thai Iced Tea – Thailand

This herbal tea, made from dried yerba mate leaves, is sipped through a metal straw from a gourd and provides a burst of caffeine.

Yerba Mate – South America

This tea is served strong and diluted with hot water after being brewed with a samovar. frequently served with lemon or jam for a more conventional touch.

Russian Samovar Tea – Russia

