Inside Sania Mirza’s lavish Dubai mansion worth crores

One of India's tennis players, Sania Mirza, is renowned for her strong style and accomplishments around the world. Her journey both on and off the court continues to inspire millions of people.
Enter Sania Mirza's opulent Dubai home, which is the ideal fusion of style and cosiness. Her home is genuinely worth crores in luxury, with chic interiors and breathtaking views.
The house has a dining area with wooden flooring, a warm-toned table, blue velvet chairs, and a sophisticated chandelier, and a living room with a neutral colour scheme, a large glass window, printed curtains, and chandeliers.
Elegant Interiors
The master bedroom features a queen-size bed, rugs, and lamps in a white-and-green scheme.
Luxurious Spaces
While the drawing room features pastel pink curtains, beige walls, golden accents, and a fur-detailed carpet.
Special Room
A room with a monochromatic theme has white furniture, bold black-and-white stripes, and a black bedsheet for contrast, while Izhaan's room is colourful with blue walls and whimsical furnishings.