May 14, 2025, 05:38 PM IST
King Cobra vs Desert Kingsnake: Who'll win?
Shivani Tiwari
King Cobras are the world's longest venomous snakes, reaching up to 18 feet.
Desert Kingsnakes are smaller, typically reaching 3-4 feet.
King Cobras possess potent neurotoxic venom.
Desert Kingsnakes are non-venomous.
King Cobras are specialised snake hunters, preying on various snakes, including venomous species.
Desert Kingsnakes also eat snakes, but have a more varied diet that includes other animals and reptiles.
King Cobra, due to the latter's massive size and potent venom, gives a significant advantage.
Desert Kingsnakes are constrictors, they kill their prey by wrapping their bodies around and squeezing until the prey suffocates or dies.
In a fight, a King Cobra would likely win due to its size, potent venom, and experience in hunting snakes.
Next:
NASA shares 7 stunning images of galaxies
Click To More..