May 14, 2025, 05:38 PM IST

King Cobra vs Desert Kingsnake: Who'll win?

Shivani Tiwari

King Cobras are the world's longest venomous snakes, reaching up to 18 feet. 

Desert Kingsnakes are smaller, typically reaching 3-4 feet. 

King Cobras possess potent neurotoxic venom. 

Desert Kingsnakes are non-venomous. 

King Cobras are specialised snake hunters, preying on various snakes, including venomous species. 

Desert Kingsnakes also eat snakes, but have a more varied diet that includes other animals and reptiles.

King Cobra, due to the latter's massive size and potent venom, gives a significant advantage. 

Desert Kingsnakes are constrictors, they kill their prey by wrapping their bodies around and squeezing until the prey suffocates or dies. 

In a fight, a King Cobra would likely win due to its size, potent venom, and experience in hunting snakes.

Next: NASA shares 7 stunning images of galaxies