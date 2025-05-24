Indigo Snake vs King Cobra: Who will win?

May 24, 2025, 11:24 AM IST
One is non-venomous but fearless. The other is the world’s longest venomous snake. Who would win ? Let’s find out!
The king cobra can grow up to 18 feet and is known for its deadly neurotoxic venom. It mainly feeds on other snakes and is feared across Asia.
The indigo snake, found in the southeastern U.S., is non-venomous but bold. It hunts other snakes including venomous ones like rattlesnakes.
King cobras are much larger, usually between 10–18 feet. Indigo snakes grow up to 8.6 feet, making them smaller, but still quite powerful.
The king cobra's venom can kill in minutes. The indigo snake has no venom but uses strong jaws and muscles to overpower prey.
King cobras attack quickly with venom. Indigo snakes use strength and speed, often grabbing and crushing prey before swallowing.
King cobras raise their hoods, hiss, and scare off enemies. Indigo snakes don’t back down easily they’re known to fight back even against venomous snakes.
The cobra has venom, size, and striking power. Whereas indigo snake has bold nature and ability to hunt venomous snakes.
The King Cobra would likely to win in a fight with Indigo snake.