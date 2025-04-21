Apr 21, 2025, 10:06 PM IST

India’s top 5-star hotels that offer palace-like experience

Pravrajya Suruchi

Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur – A dreamy white marble hotel floating on a lake, perfect for royal feels.

The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur – Known for its grand architecture, peaceful vibes, and luxury at every step.

The Leela Palace, New Delhi – A mix of traditional Indian design and modern comfort in the heart of the capital.

Rambagh Palace, Jaipur – Once a royal residence, now a luxury hotel offering a true Maharaja experience.

ITC Grand Chola, Chennai – Inspired by South Indian temples, it’s one of the largest and most lavish hotels in India.

This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports

Next: 7 beautiful Milky Way images shared by NASA Hubble Space Telescope