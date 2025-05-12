Indian vs Pakistani: Which country has better missiles?
Shivani Tiwari
The Agni-V is India's potent long-range ICBM, capable of delivering nuclear or conventional warheads over 5,500-8,000 km, striking deep into enemy territory with precision.
Pakistan's Shaheen-III missile has a 2,750 km range, capable of carrying nuclear or conventional warheads, and can reach targets across India, but lacks intercontinental reach.
The BrahMos missile, developed with Russia, is a supersonic cruise missile with striking targets 300-500 km away, launchable from land, sea, air, and submarines, renowned for precision and versatility.
Pakistan's Babur cruise missile is subsonic with a 350-700 km range, primarily launched from land, but lags behind BrahMos in speed and multi-platform capabilities.
India's short-range missile includes Pralay, a modern, agile missile with a 500 km range for tactical strikes, and Prithvi, an older missile for conventional attacks.
Pakistan's short-range missiles include Ghaznavi (290 km) for nuclear or conventional strikes and Nasr (70 km) for tactical nuclear strikes on the battlefield, targeting close-range areas.
India's Agni-II and Agni-III missiles have ranges of 2,000-3,500 km, enabling strikes on targets in China and Pakistan, and are integral to India's strategic nuclear deterrent.
Pakistan's Ghauri and Shaheen-II missiles have ranges up to 2,000 km, but are reportedly less accurate and slower compared to India's Agni series.
India's Astra and Meteor air-to-air missiles are modern, long-range, and highly accurate, providing India with a significant advantage in air-to-air combat scenarios.
Pakistan relies on China's PL-15 air-to-air missiles, with limited range and tech integration compared to India's advanced options available.