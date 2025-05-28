Indian states with highest and lowest literacy rate

May 28, 2025, 10:01 PM IST
Mizoram recently achieved full literacy status, topping the list with a remarkable 98.2% literacy rate.
Lakshadweep holds the second position, with nearly all of its population being literate.
Nagaland continues to show strong educational growth with a high literacy rate of 95.7%.
Kerala, long known for its focus on education, remains among the top states with 95.3% literacy.
Meghalaya ranks fifth, with a solid literacy rate of 94.2% across urban and rural areas.
Andhra Pradesh ranks lowest in India, with a literacy rate of only 72.6%.
Bihar follows closely behind, with limited literacy progress, especially in rural areas.
Despite improvements, Madhya Pradesh still struggles with a low 75.2% literacy rate.
Rajasthan faces challenges in education access, with a literacy rate of 75.8%.
Jharkhand rounds out the bottom five, with 76.7% literacy, reflecting a need for focused education efforts.