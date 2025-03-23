Mar 23, 2025, 05:48 PM IST
Pani puri is one of the beloved street foods across India.
It is known by different names in various regions, including golgappa in North India and puchka in the East.
But do you know which Indian state is the highest consumer of pani puri?
It is Maharashtra which eats the most pani puri in India.
Cities like Mumbai and Pune in the state love this crispy, spicy street snack.
Pani puri comes in different variations such as spicy, sweet, or more.
It is often flavoured with chilli powder, chaat masala, herbs, and many other spices.
Pani puri stalls are easily found in the Indian market.
It is one of the cheapest street foods in India and is enjoyed by all age groups.