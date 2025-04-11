Indian Pariah or Golden Retriever: Which dog is better as security guard in India?

Apr 11, 2025, 10:33 AM IST
Here is a detailed comparison between Indian Pariah dog and Golden retriever of which makes a better security guard in India.
The Indian pariah, known also as the Indi-dog or In-dog, is an ancient dog breed common throughout India as well as Bangladesh.
The Indian Pariah dog is a medium sized, lanky looking dog with the males and females standing at 46cm to 64cm in height and weighing roughly between 15 to 30kg.
These dogs aren't big eaters so they tend to be lean and muscular.
These dogs are also very intelligent and therefore easily trained. He is an active dog and likes to be kept busy, wanting to be participating in the activities of his human family.
The Golden retriever originated in 1800s at Scotland by a British aristocrat.
They are very intelligent and beautiful. Also they are very active and they take more years to mature as they like being silly and playful.
Their characteristic is not to be a watchdog, as it barks when a stranger comes and after that they love to make friendship with him.
They don't like to spend time alone and hence love to make new friends. They must be well trained for a good result.
In comparison between Indian Pariah and Golden retriever, Indian Pariah will make a better watch dog in India.