Apr 28, 2025, 03:22 PM IST
Indian Cobra vs Taipan: Who would win a fight?
Shivani Tiwari
Taipans' average length is 6.5 to 8.8 feet and typically weigh between 2 to 3 kg.
Indian cobras typically grow between 4 feet and 6 feet long, with some specimens reaching up to 10 feet. They usually weigh between 2-3 kg.
The Taipan's venom is highly potent, containing neurotoxins and hyaluronidase, a 'spreading factor' that accelerates venom absorption, making it extremely deadly.
The Indian Cobra's venom is a potent mix of neurotoxins and cardiotoxins, capable of causing respiratory failure, cardiac arrest, and renal failure.
Taipans are agile and fast-moving snakes, capable of striking with rapid precision, making them a formidable and feared species.
Indian cobras can reach speeds of up to 12 kilometres per hour, making them relatively fast, though still slower than Taipans.
Taipans, especially the Inland Taipan, are secretive and avoid confrontation. They rely on camouflage and speed to escape threats instead of fighting.
Indian cobras display their hood and hiss loudly when threatened, and they can deliver a venomous strike.
In a fight, the Taipan would likely beat the Indian Cobra due to its stronger venom and faster strikes.
Next:
7 unique banana varieties from across India you must know
Click To More..