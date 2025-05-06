May 6, 2025, 07:32 AM IST
Indian Cobra vs Egyptian Cobra: Know key differences
Shivani Tiwari
Indian Cobras are primarily found in India and throughout Southeast Asia.
Egyptian Cobras are native to Africa and parts of the Middle East, particularly near water bodies.
Indian cobras are adaptable and inhabit diverse environments, from grasslands and forests to arid regions and human-modified landscapes.
Egyptian cobras typically inhabit arid or savannah-like environments, including deserts, dry grasslands, and scrublands.
Indian cobras typically range from 4 to 7 feet in length and weigh between 1.1 to 2.7 kgs.
Egyptian cobras typically reach an average length of 6 feet to 8 feet. Their weight varies, but they can weigh up to 6.8 kg.
Indian cobra venom is primarily neurotoxins in its effect, but may also contain cardiotoxins or other cytotoxins.
Egyptian cobra venom contains potent neurotoxins, causing paralysis and cytotoxins that damage cells, leading to respiratory failure and cellular harm.
The Indian cobra's hood features a distinctive spectacle marking, with two circular spots connected by a curved line.
Unlike Indian cobras, Egyptian cobras have a less distinct and more generalised hood pattern.
Next:
Where is cobra mostly found in India?
Click To More..