Indian Cobra vs Blue Ringed Octopus: Who is more poisonous?
Blue-ringed octopuses are small, typically reaching a size of around 4-8 inches and weighing between 25 and 100 grams.
Indian cobras typically reach lengths of 3.3 to 4.9 feet and weigh around 1.1 to 2.7 kg.
The Blue-Ringed Octopus is relatively small and generally non-aggressive, but its venom is extremely potent.
Indian cobras are larger and can be aggressive, delivering a significant amount of venom (170 to 250 mg) in a single bite.
The Blue-Ringed Octopus's venom contains tetrodotoxin, which blocks sodium channels, leading to muscle paralysis.
The Indian Cobra's venom is a mix of neurotoxins and cardiotoxins, affecting the nervous system and heart.
Blue-ringed octopus victims can experience numbness, nausea, vomiting, vision changes, and respiratory arrest.
Cobra bite victims can experience pain, swelling, paralysis, and cardiac arrest.
The blue-ringed octopus poses a greater threat due to its extremely potent venom, 1,000 times more lethal, capable of killing humans rapidly within minutes.
