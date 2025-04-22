Apr 22, 2025, 04:28 PM IST

Inside pics of one of India's most expensive societies where penthouse costs Rs..., it is in...

Rishika Baranwal

DLF Camellias, situated in Sector 42, Gurgaon, stands as a pinnacle of luxury living in India. This ultra-premium residential project is renowned for its opulent apartments and world-class amenities.​

Apartments in DLF Camellias had set new benchmarks in the real estate market. A penthouse was sold for a staggering Rs 190 crore, translating to Rs 1.8 lakh per square foot on carpet area. ​

The project offers expansive 4, 5, and 6 BHK apartments, with sizes ranging from approximately 7,400 sq. ft. to 16,500 sq. ft. These residences are designed to provide ample space and comfort. ​

Designed by Padma Shri awardee architect Hafeez Contractor, DLF Camellias features 16 towers with elevations ranging from G+18 to G+38, encompassing a total of 429 apartments. ​

Spread over 6.8 hectares, 'The Sanctuary' within DLF Camellias offers residents a serene environment with features like a 2 km walking track, meadows, sculpture gardens, and woodlands. ​

Residents enjoy access to a plethora of amenities, including indoor and outdoor sports facilities, swimming pools, party lawns, auditoriums, golf cart shuttles, spas, saunas, and children's play areas. ​

Apartments boast minimalist interiors with features like 72-foot balconies, formal dining areas, master bedrooms, and dedicated workspaces, exemplifying luxury living. ​

Located on Golf Course Road, DLF Camellias offers easy access to major business hubs, shopping centers, and the Rapid Metro, making it a coveted address for high-net-worth individuals.​

DLF Camellias isn't just a residence; it's a statement of opulence and exclusivity, attracting India's elite who seek unparalleled luxury and comfort in their living spaces.​

