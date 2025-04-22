Inside pics of one of India's most expensive societies where penthouse costs Rs..., it is in...
Rishika Baranwal
DLF Camellias, situated in Sector 42, Gurgaon, stands as a pinnacle of luxury living in India. This ultra-premium residential project is renowned for its opulent apartments and world-class amenities.
Apartments in DLF Camellias had set new benchmarks in the real estate market. A penthouse was sold for a staggering Rs 190 crore, translating to Rs 1.8 lakh per square foot on carpet area.
The project offers expansive 4, 5, and 6 BHK apartments, with sizes ranging from approximately 7,400 sq. ft. to 16,500 sq. ft. These residences are designed to provide ample space and comfort.
Designed by Padma Shri awardee architect Hafeez Contractor, DLF Camellias features 16 towers with elevations ranging from G+18 to G+38, encompassing a total of 429 apartments.
Spread over 6.8 hectares, 'The Sanctuary' within DLF Camellias offers residents a serene environment with features like a 2 km walking track, meadows, sculpture gardens, and woodlands.
Residents enjoy access to a plethora of amenities, including indoor and outdoor sports facilities, swimming pools, party lawns, auditoriums, golf cart shuttles, spas, saunas, and children's play areas.
Apartments boast minimalist interiors with features like 72-foot balconies, formal dining areas, master bedrooms, and dedicated workspaces, exemplifying luxury living.
Located on Golf Course Road, DLF Camellias offers easy access to major business hubs, shopping centers, and the Rapid Metro, making it a coveted address for high-net-worth individuals.
DLF Camellias isn't just a residence; it's a statement of opulence and exclusivity, attracting India's elite who seek unparalleled luxury and comfort in their living spaces.