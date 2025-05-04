May 4, 2025, 08:44 AM IST
Where are most snakes found in India?
Shivani Tiwari
Different species of snakes are found in different parts of the world, each adapted to their unique habitats and climates.
There are places where humans are prohibited because snakes inhabit and rule those areas, making them inaccessible.
You may be surprised to know that there's a state in India where the maximum number of snakes is found naturally.
The state we are talking about, is popular for its natural beauty, featuring lush landscapes, backwaters, and diverse wildlife, attracting tourists.
There is hardly any village or area where snakes are not found crawling, they are so widespread.
According to reports, Kerala is home to over 350 species of snakes.
Many people spotted dangerous and poisonous snakes, including cobras. But the question arises, why are snakes abundant in Kerala?
Kerala's heavy rainfall leads to dense flora, creating an ideal environment for snakes to thrive in the region.
This is the reason why Kerala has the highest number of snakes compared to other states in India.
